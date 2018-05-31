Twin Cities archdiocese, abuse victims OK $210M settlement plan

Visitors ascended the stairway at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

Updated 1:15 p.m. | Posted 11:34 a.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and survivors of clergy abuse have an agreement on a $210 million deal to compensate those victims and lead the archdiocese out of bankruptcy.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson confirmed a deal was reached Wednesday night affecting some 450 survivors. Archdiocese leaders are expected to speak on the matter later in the day.

The archdiocese sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015, overwhelmed by more than 400 sexual abuse claims against archdiocesan priests. Those claims came after the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed victims of prior abuse to sue for damages.

The bankruptcy case proceeded slowly as attorneys argued over how much money the archdiocese should have to pay.

The archdiocese reported its net worth was $45 million. But attorneys for the victims maintained that the archdiocese's true worth was over $1 billion, counting assets of its 187 Roman Catholic parishes, as well as schools, cemeteries and other church-related entities. Victims' attorneys said those assets should be used to make more money available for victims.

A federal appeals court last month affirmed a decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel in 2016 that the parishes and other nonprofit entities were independent, meaning their assets could not be tapped in the bankruptcy case.

Archdiocese leaders last year objected to a creditors' plan they said would strip the archdiocese of all assets required to pursue the church's mission.

That came after survivors rejected the reorganization and compensation plan from the archdiocese.

In December, the judge rejected competing reorganization plans filed by the archdiocese and a creditors' committee led by Anderson and ordered both sides back into mediation.

Negotiations hit another snag in January with the resignation of Arthur Boylan, the retired federal judge who was slated to lead mediation efforts.

At least 15 Catholic dioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy, including three in Minnesota, as they sought to protect themselves from growing claims of sexual abuse by clergy members. A fourth Minnesota diocese, St. Cloud, announced its intention to file in February but didn't immediately set a date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report