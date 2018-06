Forget April showers and May flowers -- we went from blizzards to sweltering heat

The results are in: May 2018 clocked in as the third-warmest in Minnesota history. It was a climatological pendulum swing that came on the heels of the state's second-coldest April.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota professor emeritus, about May's sweltering temps and other weather topics.

