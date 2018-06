What the Supreme Court's wedding cake ruling means for civil rights and religion

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled 7-2 in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. So what does this mean for for business owners, civil rights and freedom of religion?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Anthony Winer, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, about what conclusions can be drawn from the court's ruling.

