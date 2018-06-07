Bog forces Legionville patrol camp to turn away summer campers

An aerial view, taken in 2017, of the monstrous bog sitting in front of Legionville Safety Camp's beach on Merrifield Bay on North Long Lake, just north of Brainerd.

A large floating bog has forced a school safety patrol camp on North Long Lake to cancel its summer camp sessions.

The mat of wetland vegetation and trees, measuring more than four acres, broke off from shore last year after a record rainfall. It settled on the beach in front of Legionville, a school safety patrol camp for students established by the American Legion.

The Department of Natural Resources and volunteers have tried various ways of moving the bog with limited success.

Legionville president Wayne Gilbertson announced the decision to cancel summer sessions in a letter posted on the camp's website.

Gilbertson said the main concern is the safety of campers and staff. Legionville has classes that focus on swimming and water safety.

Gilbertson said this would have been Legionville's 80th summer training school safety patrols. The only other time the camp had to miss a summer was during World War II.

Bill Schmidt, president of the North Long Lake Association, said volunteers plan to try again this Sunday to move the middle section of the bog if the weather cooperates.