Get out! Free admission Saturday to all Minnesota state parks

Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day — and to celebrate the occasion, there will be free admission to Minnesota state parks.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday; a daily vehicle permit usually costs $7.

Lake Itasca as viewed from the Peace Pipe Overlook in Itasca State Park. William Lager | MPR News 2016

Along with the free admission, many state parks will offer special activities and programs on Saturday. Among the offerings:

• Peregrine falcons presentation at Gooseberry Falls State Park

• Campfire-building and cooking class at Big Bog State Recreation Area

• "Pop-can casting" class at Fort Snelling State Park

• Nordic walking class at William O'Brien State Park

• Archery instruction at Whitewater State Park

The DNR is also reminding Minnesota residents they can fish for free, with no license required, in many state parks.