Katie Emmer, a senior at St. Cloud State University, stands for a portrait in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, May 25, 2018.

Many famous sports broadcasters have called Minnesota home, from John Madden to Brent Musburger and now Michele Tafoya.

The next big name could be Katie Emmer. The Delano native who's finishing up at Saint Cloud State has won the Jim Nantz Sportscaster of the year award, for her work as a studio host and rinkside reporter for Huskie hockey games.

She joined MPR News host Tom Crann to talk about what comes next.

