How Mrs. Roosevelt became Mrs. Robinson

"Mrs. Robinson" by Simon and Garfunkel was number one on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago today.

Mike Nichols, director of "The Graduate," hired Paul Simon to write some new songs for the movie, but the two he came up with were rejected. When Nichols heard that Simon had been working on a song called "Mrs. Roosevelt" he asked that it be renamed after a central character in "The Graduate."

Paul Simon is currently on what he is calling his farewell tour. He will be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Friday night.