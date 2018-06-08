Q&A: Making sense of the suicide statistics in Minnesota

The suicide rate is up across the nation. Here in Minnesota, the rate went up more than 40 percent over the last 15 years.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday shows that the national suicide rate has also climbed dramatically over the last two decades.

The numbers show that this week's recent high-profile deaths are just two examples of a much bigger crisis.

To get a sense of what's behind Minnesota's dramatic suicide statistics, Melissa Heinen, who runs Minnesota's Violent Death Reporting System at the Department of Health, joined MPR News host Tom Crann to discuss this sensitive topic.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.