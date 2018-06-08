How to talk about suicide when it's in the news

New figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that suicide rates in most states have jumped significantly in the past two decades. In Minnesota, the suicide rate rose 40.6 percent between 1999 and 2016.

The updated numbers come the same week as reports that two well-known figures, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, died by suicide.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Sue Abderholden, director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Minnesota, about how Minnesotans can identify and seek help for depression — and how the media should cover suicide.

• Suicide prevention resources: How to get help in Minnesota

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741