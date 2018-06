A look back at the chart-topping glory of 'Grease'

Forty years ago today, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's duet "You're the One That I Want" was number one on the Billboard pop chart. It's from the movie "Grease," which hadn't even been released when the song topped charts.

The song is also one of two in the movie that weren't part of the original Broadway show — it was written especially for Olivia Newton-John to sing in the film.