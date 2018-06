The Elvis musical 'Speedway' turns 50

It's been 50 years since the release of "Speedway" — Elvis Presley's 27th film and his last conventional musical.

In the film, Presley plays a racecar driver who gets in trouble for not paying his taxes. Nancy Sinatra plays an IRS agent, and is the only person other than Elvis to sing a solo song in one of his movies. That song, from the "Speedway" soundtrack, is called "Your Groovy Self."