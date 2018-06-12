The Trump-Kim summit: what did we learn?

In this handout photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with President Trump during their historic U.S.-DPRK summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

In a historic meeting on Tuesday President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a statement calling for a "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

But what does this statement means for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two experts: Sheila Smith, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and Philip Yun - Executive Director and COO of Ploughshares Fund look at the long term ramifications of the U.S-North Korea summit.

