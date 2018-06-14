Art Hounds: 'Friendship Committee' looks at life in small-town MN

One of Wesley Fawcett Creigh's felt paintings, which are part of an art installation in Fergus Falls called "The Friendship Committee."

Writer Joan Ellison is fascinated by Wesley Fawcett Creigh's exhibit "The Friendship Committee," which is on display at the Otter Tail County Historical Society June 15 to July 14. Creigh interviewed residents of Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls, asking them to talk about what the words "home" and "belonging" mean to them. She then created an installation that combines video, audio and her bright felt paintings. The result is an intimate portrayal of how small-town life in Minnesota is changing.

Long-time contra dancer Lydia McAnerney is excited for Tapestry Folkdance Center's 35th anniversary celebration this weekend. While the festivities begin Thursday night (Bollywood dancing!), the main event is Saturday, with a full day of demonstrations, family-friendly classes and social dancing. McAnerney says it's a great way to have fun, engage your body and your brain, and meet new friends in an alcohol-free environment.

O'Shaughnessy Director Kathleen Spehar is heading to the Wellstone Center in St. Paul for "Rooted," a choreographers' evening dedicated to celebrating hip-hop dance. This year's performance features a special appearance by Impilo Mapantsula from South Africa. The group will be performing its particular brand of dance — "pantsula" — which was born out of the anti-apartheid movement. Performances are at 7 p.m. June 15 and 16.