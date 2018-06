A hot, soupy weekend ahead

It's looking hot and soupy across much of Minnesota this weekend.

Temperatures around the Twin Cities are expected to be in the 90s. And if you're running Grandma's Marathon this weekend in Duluth, keep an eye on the weather — storms are possible.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota professor emeritus, about the weekend forecast and other weather topics — including the state's record downpours.