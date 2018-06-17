Flash flooding, highway washouts reported in NE Minnesota, NW Wisconsin

Flood damage along State Highway 23 near the South Fork of the Nemadji River in Carlton County, Minn., after flash flooding on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Heavy rain late Saturday into early Sunday — in excess of a half-foot in places — has led to flash flooding in parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

State Highway 23 is washed out at the Nemadji River bridge in Carlton County, according to law enforcement reports relayed early Sunday by the National Weather Service. That's about 15 miles southwest of Duluth.

State Highway 47 south of Glen in Aitkin County also was washed out by flash flooding, the Weather Service reported early Sunday. And the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that parts of State Highway 35 were closed in Douglas County.

To the east, the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office reported that U.S. Highway 2 was washed out about 10 miles west of Ashland, Wis., severing a major transportation route across northwestern Wisconsin.

Estimates of rainfall from late Saturday, June 16, 2018 through early Sunday, June 17, 2018, across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. National Weather Service

U.S. Highway 63 was shut down by flooding in the Drummond, Wis., area, where a weather spotter reported more than 11 inches of rain overnight. The sheriff's office issued a notice overnight advising no travel in Bayfield County until daylight, when damage could be assessed.

There also were reports of county and town roads covered with water or washed out across several counties.

The Weather Service issued warnings of "flash flood emergencies" early Saturday for parts of southern Carlton and northern Pine counties in Minnesota, as well as parts of Douglas and Bayfield counties in Wisconsin.

Many of those areas were affected by flash flooding in July 2016 that caused major damage to highways.

Floodwaters were forecast to move down the Nemadji River toward Superior, Wis., on Sunday morning, possibly causing flooding along the river.

There will be a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of Minnesota on Sunday. Some storms in the afternoon and evening may be strong to severe, particularly across the southeast half of the state including the Twin Cities, Rochester and Worthington.