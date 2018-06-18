Brooklyn Park Police search for missing 11-year-old

Tanaisha Tennin, 11 of Brooklyn Park Courtesy Photo | Brooklyn Park Police

Brooklyn Park authorities are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old child.

Police say they were called about 3 a.m. Monday to the 8200 block of Queen Avenue north on a report of a missing girl. They found that Tanaisha Latriece Tennin last been seen walking away from the area after a disagreement with her mother.

A statement from Brooklyn Park police said officers found concerning living conditions at the home. They removed the other children from her custody and temporarily placed them in out of the home.

Tanaisha is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She may also go by the name of Tanaisha Davis.

Police said they conducted an exhaustive search of the neighborhood, but couldn't find Tanaisha. They said they had very limited information and no detailed description, because her mother wasn't cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Tanaisha or her whereabouts should contact Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222 or dial 911.