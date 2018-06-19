The dangers of searing your skin with this summer's sun

Sharon Doyle puts sunscreen on the face of 9-year-old Savannah Stidham as they visit the beach June 20, 2006 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The summer solstice is Thursday, that's the day every year with the most sunlight. But while you're having fun in the sun, you should first take actions to protect your skin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015 more than 80,000 new cases of melanomas of the skin were reported in the U.S. And in Minnesota, the number of new cases has doubled over the last 15 years.

MPR News host Tom Crann discussed how to protect yourself this summer with Dr. Ingrid Polcari, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.