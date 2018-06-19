News-loving kids share their drawings of #mprraccoon

The raccoon that scaled a St. Paul skyscraper last week inspired a series of kooky and creative works of art across the country. Among those creations is a series of drawings by the readers of News-O-Matic.
The daily newspaper for kids reports on stories both serious and lighthearted, crafting them for multiple age groups, languages and reading levels. On June 14 its front-page stories included articles on climate change, the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco, the World Cup and the little raccoon that could.
The newspaper's app allows readers to write in as well as submit drawings in reaction to the news they read — here's what they did with the #mprraccoon: