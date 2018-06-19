News-loving kids share their drawings of #mprraccoon

The raccoon that scaled a St. Paul skyscraper last week inspired a series of kooky and creative works of art across the country. Among those creations is a series of drawings by the readers of News-O-Matic.

The daily newspaper for kids reports on stories both serious and lighthearted, crafting them for multiple age groups, languages and reading levels. On June 14 its front-page stories included articles on climate change, the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco, the World Cup and the little raccoon that could.

A screenshot from the News-O-Matic app showing the story of the raccoon that climbed a skyscraper in St. Paul last week. Courtesy of News-O-Matic

The newspaper's app allows readers to write in as well as submit drawings in reaction to the news they read — here's what they did with the #mprraccoon: