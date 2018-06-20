A new dragon stands guard in arboretum's Chinese Garden

Bing the dragon peers at a red gazing ball. The statue is on loan until the spring of 2019.

A mythical creature has landed at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. It's an 850-pound steel dragon, now residing in the arboretum's Chinese Garden.

The shiny creature, named "Bing," is the work of artist Dale Lewis of Hastings, Minn. He fashions his sculptures from salvaged materials.

Artist Dale Lewis of Hastings stands next to his creation "Bing," an 850 lb. steel dragon. Courtesy of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Bing stands 10 feet high in a coiled position, gazing at a red ball. Uncoiled, the dragon would be 50 feet long. Dragons are auspicious and powerful creatures in Chinese culture.

The arboretum began constructing and planting the Chinese Garden in 2015. The statue is on loan until the spring of 2019.