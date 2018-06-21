Counter Stories react to Trump's immigration policy

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order reversing his policy of separating families at the U.S. border and replacing it with a policy of detaining entire families together, including children.
Counter Stories hosts talked about America's history of separating parents and children.
Counter Stories host are:
• Hlee Lee media artist.
• Don Eubanks associate professor at Metropolitan State University.
• Anthony Galloway owner, Umoja Consulting.
Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.