Counter Stories react to Trump's immigration policy

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order reversing his policy of separating families at the U.S. border and replacing it with a policy of detaining entire families together, including children.

Counter Stories hosts talked about America's history of separating parents and children.

Counter Stories host are:

• Hlee Lee media artist.

• Don Eubanks associate professor at Metropolitan State University.

• Anthony Galloway owner, Umoja Consulting.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.