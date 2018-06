Harassment at work: What employees can do and what employers should do

The #MeToo movement is changing the way we think about harassment. But how much have things really changed in the workplace? And what do you do when a company's work culture is toxic from the top down?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked harassment and change eight months into #MeToo with Robert Sutton, a Stanford professor of Organizational Behavoir, and Danielle Paquette, a Washington Post reporter focusing on national labor issues.

