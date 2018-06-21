Ordway hosts free Hamilton singalong in St. Paul

Fans of the smash hit musical Hamilton will be gathering in the atrium of the Ordway Theater in Saint Paul tonight for "HAMILTUNES: AN AMERICAN SING-ALONG!"

The event is free, but you need to register ahead of time. You can also sign up to sing the lead on one or two of your favorite songs.

The touring production of the musical is coming to Minneapolis August 29th through September 4th. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10:00 and are expected to sell out immediately.

Click audio player to hear an excerpt from "It's Quiet Uptown," a song featured in the musical Hamilton.