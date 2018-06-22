DNR warns those hoping to enjoy the water this weekend to check levels first

In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, The Marine Landing B.O.T.M., is surrounded by floodwaters in Marine on St. Croix, Minn.

The state Department of Natural Resources is urging paddlers to check river water levels before canoeing or kayaking.

Water levels have been so high on some stretches of the St. Croix and other rivers that paddling was considered dangerous and not recommended. There's also a lot of debris in the river to avoid.

"Really pay attention to the river levels," said Lisa Dugan, the DNR's recreation safety outreach coordinator. "And if there is a high water alert, simply look elsewhere. We have many great waterways. Check out other places that might be at a more reasonable level."

Dugan said paddlers should share float plans with friends, family or other people.

The National Park Service expects to reopen boat landings along the Namekagon and St. Croix Rivers Friday night.

"Many of the river islands are going to be underwater so you know your favorite camping spots may not be accessible," warned Jean Van Tatenhove with the National Park Service.

Torrential rains last weekend saw a northwestern Wisconsin dam fail, washing out roads and causing river levels to rise more than 100 miles downstream near the city of Stillwater. National Weather Service forecasters predict the river will peak at 85 feet on Friday — about 2 feet short of Stillwater's flooding stage — before retreating.

Still, some city officials are skeptical after nervously watching the river slowly rise all week.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski told the St. Paul Pioneer Press he's unsure if the river is done rising. But he says he doesn't think the water level will rise enough to breach city flood levels.

The Blue Earth, Cannon, Minnesota, Mississippi, St. Louis and Zumbro have been among the other rivers with segments experiencing unusually high water levels. The DNR website has travel advisories for the state's rivers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.