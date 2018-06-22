Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season in northeast Minnesota

Bumper to bumper traffic on southbound Hennepin/Lyndale at Vineland Place navigating through the construction from the Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

Northeast Minnesota (MnDOT District 1)

The project began in 2017, and will improve 5.7 miles of Hwy 169 between Tower and Ely. The project is expected to improve a driver's sight lines and passing safety. Total cost for the two-year project is $16.4 million.

Highway 1/169 Eagles Nest Lake Area construction project from Six Mile Lake Road to Bradach Road. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

A project on Highway 1 will consist of resurfacing pavement and improving drainage between Finland and Isabella. The project is expected to begin in mid-July and last until September. When the project starts, motorists will encounter lane closures. The cost is set at $2.5 million.

Highway 1 resurfacing in Lake County Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This project began in 2017, and work is expected to start again in May and last until October 2018. This project consists of two segments with improved resurfacing and fixing failing culverts, one for 4.5 miles just south of the Kawishiwi River, and the second north of Itasca for 13.5 miles. The cost of the project is around $4.7 million.

Highway 1 Kawishiwi River to Isabella project Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Although technically a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project, it'll still affect travel for Duluth. The project replaces 1.4 miles of concrete roadway, upgrades the storm sewer system, and improves safety on Belknap Street. The project also includes improvements on most of the connecting side streets north and south of US 2, Belknap Street, back to the respective alleys. The project began in 2017 but is expected to continue through fall of 2018.

Scheduled to begin May 15 and last until October 12 then restart in 2019, the Highway 11 bridge replacement will provide a new bridge that cross over CN Railroad with a wider, 10-foot-wide paved shoulders, remove a concrete median island in Highway 11, and add a right turn lane and bypass lane for County Road 23 east of the bridge. When the project begins, motorists will be restricted to one lane. The project is expected to cost $6.4 million.

Highway 11 Bridge replacement in Koochiching County Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This project began in 2017, but has been postponed due to the projectuncovering a Native American burial site. The work won't continue until after grave recovery work and a full archaeological survey is completed. MnDOT set the cost of the original project at $2.9 million.

Highway 23 over Mission Creek Duluth Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

A majority of this project on Highway 48 to I-35 south of Hinckly was completed in 2017, and paving work resumes this spring until work completes sometime in May. The project price tag is $1.8 million.

Interstate 35 projects Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The roundabout will be constructed while maintaining traffic on Highway 33. The frontage road may require a short-term detour. During holiday weekends, MnDOT warns there is a chance traffic may back up onto Interstate 35. The costs is expected to be $2.2 million.

Interstate 35 in Pine County will be reduced to two lanes, from the South Pine County Line to the Snake River in Pine City, starting in late May until September 2018. The project's first stave will construct seven miles of northbound I-35 pavement and the northbound Snake River Bridge. The project will continue in April 2019. The cost is estimated at $24 million.

Replacing the bridge for Highway 37 over Highway 53 will require traffic to be detoured onto Highway 53. The project is expected to begin July 2018 and finish in the fall of 2018. The project is expected to cost $1.9 million.

Highway 37 St. Louis County bridge replacement Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This resurfacing project is largely complete, however work will resume in spring 2018 to complete remaining pavement markings. The cost of this project was $4.2 million.

Highway 37 St. Louis County resurfacing project. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The project began in March with tree cutting and resurfacing is expected to begin late-May to July. from the junction with Highway 2 to 16th Street NW. Temporary lane closures will be required during construction, and the highway will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Expected cost is $676,259.

Highway 38 Resurfacing in Grand Rapids Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Traffic will be detoured on Highway 38 between Marcell south to Pughole Lake for resurfacing and culvert replacement. The project will require drivers to circle around using Highway 286, Highway 6 and County Road 19. It's expected that construction will last from late May to October 2018. The project is expected to cost $8 million.

Highway 38 Pughole to Marcell resurfacing and culvert replacement project. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This $2 million project will resurface the road from south of Lafayette Bluff Tunnel to three miles north of Highway 1. Drivers on Highway 61 can expect lane closures and traffic will be controlled with pilot cars and flaggers. The project begins in May and is expected to last through late June.

Highway 61 resurfacing project near Lafayette Bluff Tunnel in Lake County. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Two Harbors in Lake County will see a large project which will last from mid-May to October. The project will replace signals at 4th Street, 6th Street, and 7th Street, add left turn lanes at each intersection, and smooth out pavement up to Silver Creek north of Two Harbors. The expected cost is $4.3 million.

Highway 61 Two Harbors in Lake County. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Almost 20 miles of Highway 65 will be resurfaced from just south of County Road 2 to the north junction of Highway 27. This project won't begin until the fall of 2018. Expected cost is $2.1 million.

Highway 65 resurfacing in Nashwauk. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 65 through Nashwauk will be resurfaced from Hawkins Avenue to Highway 169. Traffic will be maintained one lane in each direction. The project is scheduled from May 21 to Sept. 28. The cost is expected to be $2 million.

Highway 65 Resurfacing in Aitkin County. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 73 from Cromwell to south of Hibbings will see sections resurfaced and six culverts replaced. The project is expected to last from Sept. 15 until November 2018, and will resume in 2019. Traffic will encounter single lane closures and a short detour for the work at the railroad crossing in Floodwood. The cost is expected to be $10.9 million.

Highway 73 Resurfacing project Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Mountain Iron Highway 169 project began in July 2017, but work will continue starting in April and through October 2018. The work includes removing a temporary barrier along Highway 169 at the temporary bypass west of the CN Railroad bridge. Work also includes Highway 169 bridge repair. The project is expected to cost $8.7 million.

Highway 169 Mountain Iron Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Cross-Range project will expand 1.55 miles of Highway 169 from two to four lanes near Taconite. Most work has been conducted in 2017, but work will resume mid-May through June in 2018. The cost for the project is almost $5.9 million.

Highway 169 Cross Range Expressway. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 195, Mesaba Avenue and Highway 2 will consist of a number of detours in Duluth. The project starts May 14 with work beginning above 3rd Street. The project will For a complete summary of this project, visit MnDOT's website . The cost for the project is currently at about $7.4 million.

The resurfacing project in Aitkin County on Highway 210 from Highway 169 junction to Highway 65 junction in McGregor. The project will resurface about 14 miles of the highway and will begin in July and last until Sept. 2018. The cost is expected to be $5.4 million.

Find out more about the detours here. Highway 194, Mesaba Avenue and Highway 2 project offers detours. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Traveling to another region in the state? Check out the rest of our construction guide