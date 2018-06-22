Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season for south central Minnesota

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

South Central Minnesota (MnDOT District 7)

The work on Highway 4 requires a detour consisting of Watonwan County Road 56, County Road 55 and Highway 4. Work from April to September will focus on construction from 8th Avenue North to 11th Avenue North. This project is a multi-year project starting back in 2016.

Highway 14 resurfacing near Mankato, North Mankato Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting June 11 through July 14, weather permitting, lane closures and lane shifts will occur on Highway 14 as the road is resurfaced and culverts fixed. The construction will result in periodic ramp closures along Highway 14 near Lookout Drive, 3rd Avenue, Highway 22, Riverfront Drive, and Victory Road. This project is expected to cost $5.3 million.

Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Highway 14/15 construction project is a multi-year project that will get into full swing in 2018. The highway from Broadway to County Road 21 including Front Street Bridge will be under construction. That means drivers will have to drive over 20th Street South to cross over the Minnesota River. This project is estimated to cost $35 million. And this project also has a webcam you can find here.

Construction from Sleepy Eye to New Ulm on Highway 14 Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Construction from Sleepy Eye to New Ulm on Highway 14 began on May 7, and work within Sleepy Eye downtown began May 21. In early June, work will begin on Highway 4 north of Sleepy Eye. Each section is expected to last about 2-3 months depending on the weather. The downtown project will result in a weeklong closure of Main Street East for utility work. Highway 4 project will result in a detour on the highway and on County Road 29. Highway 14 work from New Ulm to Sleepy Eye is expected to cost $3.2 million, downtown Sleepy Eye project cost is expected to be $3.4 million, and the Highway 4 project north of Sleepy Eye is expected to cost $1.6 million.

Highway 22 from Mapleton to north of County Road 15 will result in a detour using County Road 10 and Highway 83. That stage of the project is expected to cost $16.5 million, part of a multi-year project that started in 2017.

Highway 22 Victory Drive Memorial near Mapleton and Mankato Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Also, Highway 22 and County Road 90 will have a roundabout intersection installed starting in June. A detour for the project includes Stadium Road, Highway 8/Monks Avenue, to Jersey Road to 192nd Street. The project is expected to cost $4.1 million.

Work will also consist of restoring and beautification of the Victory Drive Memorial Corridor in 2018 and 2019.

Highway 60 Four-Lane expansion from Windom to St. James Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting in April, Highway 60 will begin the final stage of a three-stage project to add new lanes between Windom and St. James. There are no expected detours, as traffic will be diverted to new lanes while resurfacing occurs on the old lanes, though some roads that intersect with Highway 60 will experience closures at varying times. The third stage of the project is expected to cost $26.5 million.

Highway 60 Watonwan County Resurfacing Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 60 in Watonwan County will have a 12.9-mile resurfacing project beginning just west of Highway 4 interface and ending at the Highway 15 junction. The project is expected to start in June, and when work begins, traffic will become single lane. Look out for periodic bridge and ramp closures. The cost of the project is estimated to be $28.9 million.

Highway 169 St. Peter to Le Sueur Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

From April to October, Highway 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur will be resurfaced with improvements for drainage. No detours expected, but the exit ramp for Dodd Road/Highway 22 will be closed for a month, and Highway 93 interchange northbound ramps will be closed for one-and-a-half months. Expected cost is $14.2 million.

Highway 169 Mankato/North Mankato Levee Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

About 0.8 miles of Highway 169 will be raised to meet the 100-year base flood elevation to aid protection against flooding for portions of Mankato and North Mankato. The project is expected to start in July or August and last through November. Through traffic shouldn't expect any detours, but some lane closures and ramp closures will result in detours. This project costs between $1.5 and $2 million.

Traveling to another region in the state? Check out the rest of our construction guide.