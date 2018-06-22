Todrick Hall performs tonight at the Saloon

Todrick Hall performs tonight at the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis to kick off Pride weekend. Hall released this latest album "Forbidden" earlier this year with an hour-and-a-half long music video.

The video depicts a fictional country called Nacirema — 'American' spelled backwards — where being black and gay is the norm.

Hall, who is black and gay himself, said he wants people to imagine an America where everything is reversed in order to question the country's persistent racism and sexism.

Click audio player to hear "All American."