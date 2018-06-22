Youth Climate Intervenor testifies against Line 3 before Public Utilities Commission

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is expected to make a decision late next week on the controversial Line three pipeline.

That pipeline would replace an aging line through Minnesota that carries crude oil from Canada. The line's builder, Enbridge Energy, says a new line is critical to improving safety and reliability.

Akilah Sanders-Reed is one of the many climate change activists who disagrees. She co-founded a group made up of young people to oppose the line because of environmental concerns. They testified before the utilities commission this week. She spoke with MPR's Cathy Wurzer.

