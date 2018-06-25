Proposed backcountry driving route sparks pushback in northern Minn.

Ron Potter with the National Off Highway Vehicle Conservation Council drives down a forest trail northwest of Bemidji in July 2017. He's working to link forest trails like this with little used county and township roads to create what the Department of Natural Resources is calling an adventure trail across northern Minnesota.

An adventurous new driving trail is being charted for northern Minnesota. Called the Border to Border Touring Route, it will lead drivers from Lake Superior to the North Dakota border.

The proposed route isn't a brand-new road. The plan is for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is in charge of the project, to put up signs on existing roads and driving trails to help drivers find their way — but the project is sparking controversy among some nearby residents.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Joe Friedrichs for the latest. Friedrichs is the news director for WTIP Community Radio in Grand Marais and has been covering the proposed driving route in Cook County.