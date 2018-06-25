Otter Tail Co. teen missing; police concerned

Jerika Justice Neubauer Courtesy Photo Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

Otter Tail County authorities say they're concerned about the welfare of a missing 16-year-old girl and are asking for the public's help to find her.

Jerika Justice Neubauer was last seen at her home northeast of Fergus Falls, Minn., on June 19. She left while her family was out running errands.

"Because of her age and the length of time she has been missing authorities are concerned for her welfare. She may have been in contact with unknown individuals through the internet," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement Monday.

Jerika Justice Neubauer Courtesy Photo Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

She's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 133 pounds, with thin braided hair to her lower back. She was last seen wearing jeans and work boots, although it is unclear what she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8528 or dial 911.