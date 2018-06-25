Ford picks Minneapolis-based company to develop former assembly plant site

The 122-acre former Ford assembly plant site in St. Paul, photographed on June 28, 2017.

Ford Motor Company has picked Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies to develop the 122-acre former Ford assembly plant site in St. Paul.

Ryan said it will work with the city on a detailed development plan but provided no financial or other details.

In a statement, executive Mike Ryan said his company is excited to have the opportunity to bring the site back to life.

"We know this will not be a small undertaking," he said. "The city of Saint Paul and numerous stakeholders have invested tremendous energies in re-thinking the site over the past decade, and this gives us a great basis for our work"

St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert represents the neighborhood around the Ford site. He said the city wanted a developer with local roots.

"I think the neighborhood and the city of St. Paul are pleased that a developer with a good track record in the Twin Cities and St. Paul was picked," he said.

The city's master plan for the site envisions between 2,400 and 4,000 housing units, along with a mixture of commercial and office development. That plan also sets aside a fifth of the property for public parks, trails or open space.

Ryan Companies has developed a number of high profile projects including Downtown East, a nearly $600 million, five-block mixed-use project in Minneapolis.

Founded in 1938, Ryan has nearly 1,300 employees in 15 offices and has completed projects in 38 states.