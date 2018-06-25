Photos: Hundreds attend protest, vigil after police shooting in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal police shooting of an black man in north Minneapolis over the weekend.
The BCA said 31-year-old Thurman J. Blevins was armed and running from police officers Saturday, and that its agents found a black and silver handgun at the scene of the shooting.
Community members and activists have questioned the account of the death. They gathered Sunday for a protest at a police station and a candlelight vigil near the shooting scene.