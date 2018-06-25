Photos: Hundreds attend protest, vigil after police shooting in Minneapolis


Thurman Moore (center), the father of Thurman Blevins.
1 Thurman Moore (center), the father of Thurman Blevins, stopped by with his brother Manual Moore (left) on the way to his daughter's funeral nearby. He stopped by to thank protesters for coming out and standing up for his son on Sunday. 
A community member holds a sign that reads
2 A community member holds a sign that reads, "justice now" during a rally outside the Fourth Precinct in north Minneapolis. 
James Badue-El, the NAACP chair for the state of Minnesota.
3 James Badue-El, the NAACP chair for the state of Minnesota, speaks to a large crowd outside the Fourth Precinct in north Minneapolis. 
Nekima Levy-Pounds speaks to the Minneapolis police chief
4 Nekima Levy-Pounds speaks to Minneapolis police Chief, Medaria Arradondo, during a rally in front of the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct. 
A young girl holds a sign that reads
5 A young girl holds a sign that reads, "I thought you were here to protect." 
Marques Armstrong, the husband to Nekima Levy-Pounds speaks.
6 Marques Armstrong, the husband of Nekima Levy-Pounds, speaks to the crowd. 
Protesters pray and watch from the grass.
7 Protesters pray and watch from the grass in front of the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct. 
A protester questions Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
8 A protester questions Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as he leaves the candlelight vigil. 
Activist John Thompson yells with his fist in the air
9 Activist John Thompson yells with his fist in the air at the candlelight vigil. 
Protesters light candles in cups.
10 Protesters light candles in cups so they can hand them out to people at the vigil. 
Ebony Walker speaks to protesters.
11 Ebony Walker speaks to protesters. "Stand together now or lose, stand together and love each other," she said. 
The family of Thurman Blevins listen to speakers at a vigil.
12 The family of Thurman Blevins listen to speakers at the vigil. 
The crowd listens to the last speakers at a candlelight vigil.
13 The crowd listens to the last speakers as the candlelight vigil for Thurman J. Blevins winds down. 
