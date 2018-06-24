Hundreds protest Minneapolis police shooting of 31-year-old man

About 300 people assembled outside the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct Sunday, June 24, 2018, to protest the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man Saturday evening.

Hundreds of protesters called for justice outside the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after officers shot and killed a 31-year-old man in north Minneapolis.

Authorities had released few details about the shooting of a man, who relatives identified as Thurman J. Blevins, at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

No further information was released Sunday including the names of the officer or officers involved, as protesters called for an out-of-state independent third-party agency to investigate the shooting.

Protesters chant near the scene where Minneapolis Police fatally shot a man earlier in the evening near 48th Avenue North and Camden Avenue and on June 23, 2018. Christopher Juhn for MPR News

"We do not trust the BCA as far as we can see them," said lawyer and activist Nekima Levy-Pounds addressing the crowd as Police Chief Medaria Arradondo watched.

Minneapolis police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to investigate Saturday's shooting as they have in other police shootings.

The BCA had not provided any updates on the investigation as of mid-afternoon Sunday. Levy-Pounds said she has heard that Blevins was unarmed and was shot in the back running from the officers, but those details have not been released.

She said she expects the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to share those details with the family on Monday.

Protesters had signs and bullhorns but were not violent.

"No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police!" the growing crowd chanted as the protest got underway at about 3 p.m. "Black lives, they matter here!"

Speakers at the protest read off a list of names of people — most of them black men — who died in police shootings. That list included Jamar Clark, whose shooting death in 2015 prompted heated protests outside the 4th Precinct headquarters.

Earlier Sunday, a previously planned protest against Minneapolis police delayed the start of the Twin Cities Pride parade by about an hour.

Other activists are organizing a vigil and remembrance on behalf of Blevins' family. That's scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 48th and Camden avenues North, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was noticeably absent at the protest, said Saturday that the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time. At a late-night news conference, he and Arradondo stressed that there would be transparency to the investigation.

That's something the NAACP called for, along with the release of the body-camera footage.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going through the community's minds, but I do know that we continue to be traumatized one time after another," Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue said Saturday night, as a crowd gathered at an intersection near the shooting scene. "It's extremely unfortunate, and we just want answers."

Police conduct has been a focus of intense debate across the nation and in Minneapolis, particularly following the fatal shootings of Clark in 2015 and Justine Ruszczyk last July.

Police and witness accounts differ

Here's what authorities said about the shooting:

Minneapolis police reported that the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North.

Police guard the scene near the corner of 48th Avenue North and Camden Avenue in north Minneapolis on Saturday, June 23, 2018, after Minneapolis police fatally shot a man earlier in the evening. Christopher Juhn for MPR News

According to police, two 911 callers reported seeing a man walking in the area and shooting a handgun. One caller reported that the man was shooting the gun into the air and at the ground, and gave what police said was a "very detailed description" of the man and his clothing.

The police department said arriving officers located the man, and a foot chase took place that ended in shots being fired.

The initial police statement did not indicate whether the man fired at officers, and did not say how many officers were involved.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Family members and nearby residents disputed the police account of the shooting and said Blevins was unarmed when he was shot, although none of them claimed to have actually witnessed the shooting.

One witness, James Lark, said he saw two officers show up in a police vehicle and confront a man sitting on the curb along 48th Avenue with a woman and a baby in a stroller. Lark said the man was holding a cup, and that it looked like he had been drinking.

Lark said police drew their guns immediately, and that he didn't see the man make any threatening movements.

"He stood up and said, 'Hey.' And the next thing I know, I heard a pop. The lady said they tased him. I said they shot him. And broke out the runnin.' And that's when I heard 7-8-9 more shots," Lark said.

Late Saturday night, Mayor Frey released a statement saying that "no matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, we know with certainty that the outcome is a tragedy. To everyone hurting tonight: I'm sorry."

Parade protest

With tens of thousands of people looking on, protesters interrupted the start of the Twin Cities Pride parade, delaying it by more than an hour Sunday.

Protesters chanted as they marched, calling for no police to be part of the Pride festivities in the wake of recent police shootings and other controversies involving the police department.

Protesters begin the Twin Cities Pride parade down Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis, June 24, 2018. The group was protesting police violence following an officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night. Liam James for MPR News

Reactions from the crowd varied, with some people cheering and some booing. Onlooker Jade Patrick was among those who felt the protest was unfair.

"I very much appreciate the progressive movement for justice in our system here in Minneapolis but I really value the role of the police and I want them to stay and I want them to be a part of every major celebration that happens in Minneapolis, because I believe that overall they are here for the greater good," Patrick said.

Protester Mujahid Williams said he felt interrupting the parade for their cause was important.

"I wish we could grow up in a society where we don't have to fear about being ourselves and I feel this was really great because people need to know what's happening," Williams said.

Fourth Precinct protest

About an hour into the peaceful gathering, that was estimated to include 300 to 500 people, a protestor said media was part of the problem.

Activist Nekima Levy-Pounds said the "corporate media" were acting as public relations to the arm of law enforcement. Media members were asked repeatedly to step back.

"This is the community's gathering," she said.

Todd Schuman, a member of Justice for Justine, was among the people who spoke Sunday.

He encouraged members at the gathering to get involved:

"I can assure you this happens not just here," Schuman said. "But it can happen here and in southwest Minneapolis, it can happen anywhere.

"This is not the last time the Minneapolis police will kill," he said. "So get involved. Join one of the groups represented here. Make your voices heard."

Melinda Blevins, a cousin of Blevins, also addressed the crowd, saying Thurman Blevins was a father of three and one of eight siblings raised by a single mother. "This time someone will pay," she said. "I will be his voice."

As the protest went on for a little over two hours, Levy-Pounds called out Frey's absence. The mayor had earlier posted on Faceboook he was canceling his plans to march in the Pride parade, saying that he wanted to focus on the community.

"We don't know where his is today. If this was southwest Minneapolis, Frey would be here ... this signals to us that we don't matter,'' Levy-Pounds said.

"Show up when it's time to show up and don't be a coward," she said. "Don't be afraid. We need to see your face. And, more importantly, we need to see action."