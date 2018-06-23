Man shot and killed by Minneapolis police

A man was shot and killed by police on Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police reported that the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North.

According to police, two 911 callers reported seeing a man walking in the area and shooting a handgun. One caller reported that the man was shooting the gun into the air and at the ground, and gave what police said was a "very detailed description" of the man and his clothing.

The police department said arriving officers located the man, and a foot chase took place that ended in shots being fired.

The initial police statement did not indicate whether the man fired at officers, and did not say how many officers were involved.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been officially released; the Star Tribune reported he was 30 years old.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that he "can confirm that the involved officers' body cameras were on and activated."

"No matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, the outcome is a tragedy," Frey said in a statement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

"The BCA comes in and does their own investigation," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder. "We of course will cooperate with that 100 percent. But they will be the ones in charge of interviewing everybody, processing the scene and doing the full, entire investigation."

