Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban

Visitors line up outside the U.S. Supreme Court plaza before the court handed down decisions June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court ruled to keep a so-called "travel ban" in place on Tuesday. The ruling was handed down with a 5-4 split.

The majority based its decision on the premise of protecting national security. In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the ruling "a discriminatory policy motivated by animosity toward" Muslims.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor John Radsan was in the studio with MPR News host Kerri Miller. Originally, the conversation was about Gina Haspel taking over the helm of the CIA. But as soon as the ruling came down, Radsan pivoted to address the news.

