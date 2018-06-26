Voters of faith speak up against Trump's immigration tactics

Protestors march against the separation of migrant children from their families on June 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

It's no secret that President Trump had a large evangelical backing in the 2016 election, but recent events may have cost him some of that support.

The recent controversy around separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border has posed a moral dilemma for many voters of faith. Evangelical groups, as well as Catholic, Methodist and Jewish organizations, have condemned the family separations and urged President Trump to end to these actions.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to two guests about whether these religious voters are just voicing their criticisms, or are formally withdrawing support of Trump: Emma Green is a politics, policy, and religion writer for The Atlantic, and Bonnie Kristian is the weekend editor of The Week and author of "A Flexible Faith: Rethinking What it Means to Follow Jesus Today."

