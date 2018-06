A Gibson J200 guitar played by Elvis Presley in his 1968 TV special is displayed in a 2014 London exhibit.

50 years ago today, Elvis Presley began recording what would become known as his triumphant comeback, a special that aired in December of 1968 on NBC-TV.

The informal jam session with several of his longtime bandmates marked the first time that Elvis performed in front of a live audience in over seven years.

During that time away from the stage, he made a string of mostly forgettable movies. The special showed he was still a force in the art form that he helped create.