Justice Kennedy is retiring. What does that mean for the Supreme Court?

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is seen during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Justice Kennedy announced yesterday that he will retire from the bench of the Supreme Court after 30 years.

MPR host Kerri Miller talked about his role on the court, his reputation for being a 'swing vote' in several of the court's most divisive cases and how his absence will shift the makeup of the court.

Kerri spoke with Timothy Johnson, professor of law and political science at University of Minnesota, and David Levine, an emeritus professor of law at the UC Hastings College of Law in San Francisco about the future of the Supreme Court.