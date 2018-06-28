Amber waves of rain: A look at flooded fields in southern Minn.

Heavy rains in recent weeks have caused some temporary new lakes to crop up around southern Minnesota, including in farm fields.
One of the farmers who's been dealing with flooding is Wanda Patsche. She and her husband Chuck raise pigs, corn and soybeans in Martin County, near the Iowa border, and she also blogs at Minnesota Farm Living.
Patsche talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about how they're dealing with all the water.
This isn't a lake. It's a field that was first planted to corn, which drowned out, then was planted to soybeans less than a week ago. This is 5+ inches of rain on already saturated ground. And the water keeps growing. #mnag #farmerdailystruggles #farmlif... https://t.co/RA9yTE9Y8S pic.twitter.com/wR5B07hdbm— Wanda Patsche (@MNFarmLiving) June 22, 2018