Make the most of your 4th of July holiday in Minnesota

There is a lot to choose from across the state during this Independence Day holiday in Minnesota. Here are some of the best options.

Fireworks displays throughout the state

St. Paul won't have a fireworks display this year. But that's not going to stop us. We've got a list and map of the fireworks celebrations from Albert Lea to Duluth, and as far west as Moorhead. Find all the details on the events here.

Keep the night celebrations going with star-gazing

If you want to enjoy more of the night sky, or you're looking for a quiet alternative to fireworks, enjoy a night of stargazing. This map can help you find locations with less light pollution. Plus our guide can help you identify the constellations this summer. Or check out this guide from NPR's science video series Skunk Bear.

Sheli English of Baltimore cooks meat on an open charcoal grill at Boog's Bar-BQ in Baltimore, 2003. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Unlock the potential of your next grill session

You can't beat the smokey flavors of a grilled meal in the summer. The Splendid Table has a collection of summertime grilling recipes. And the most recent episode of The Splendid Table has great options for sauces and grilling recipes to choose from.

Keep the fun going into the weekend

Since the holiday falls on a Wednesday this year, if you're taking time off that makes for a very long weekend. Keep the fun going with some of the local festivals.

The Minnesota Beethoven Festival has two concerts over the weekend, with the Takács Quartet performing at the Page Theatre Saint Mary's University Thursday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sarah Chang performing Sunday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall, Winona State University.

Or check out Food Truck Fridays in Duluth. Duluth food truck favorites El Oasis Del Norte, the Rambler and the King of Creams will park on the library plaza serving lunch.

Help local festivals by volunteering

If you have some time to volunteer, here are a few options:

Apple Valley is looking for folks willing to get their hands dirty so Johnny Ridge Park can be beautiful both before and after the festivities on the 4th. At 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on July 4 and July 5 volunteers will be needed to pick up trash. If that's not your thing, they also need helpers to hand out water during a fun run taking place Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.You have a few options if you want to volunteer at this run that comes in three lengths — 1 mile, 5k and 10k. Organizers need people to help with registration and packet pick-up, parking as well directing the runners on the routes. Don't worry about missing your lunch cookout either, shorter shifts are available, so you won't need to stay for all the 10k runners to finish if you don't want to.

Enjoy a pleasant afternoon and meet new people at the Cerenity Humboldt-Park in St. Paul on Wednesday, where musician Michael Riddle will entertain residents of the adjacent senior care center and their families. Volunteers are needed to escort residents down to the park with a brief orientation starting at 12:30 p.m. — the show starts at 1:30 p.m.

