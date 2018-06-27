Fourth of July fireworks: Where to watch fireworks in Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter may have canceled that city's fireworks show, but dozens of pyrotechnic displays are scheduled across the state for the Fourth of July.

Fireworks, fun and festivities are held on Independence Day unless noted.

Check out the map below for more details.

Albert Lea: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. over Fountain Lake, following a car show with some vintage cars on display in downtown Albert Lea from 2-6 p.m.

Alexandria: The city's Star Storm celebrates Independence Day from 7 - 11 p.m. with a fireworks display over Lake Darling at sundown.

Apple Valley: The celebration kicks off with a parade at 1 p.m. at Pennock Park. Fireworks are at Johnny Cake Ridge Park at 10 p.m.

Blaine: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the National Sports Center.

Bloomington: The city's Summer Pete is July 3 at Normandale Lake Park. The event features kid-friendly performances and fireworks at dusk around 10 p.m.

Brainerd: The festivities begin at noon with a corn on the cob feed followed by a parade at 4 p.m. and state performances at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks light up the sky at 10:15 p.m.

Chaska: The city's annual fireworks show takes place around 10 p.m. over Lake Jonathan. You can get the best views at McKnight Park, Jonathan Elementary, and Jonathan Square and the Chaska Commons shopping area parking lots.

Coon Rapids: This year's festivities run for three days from July 2 to 4 with a variety of shows and performances to celebrate Independence Day. Live music happens every night from 6-10 p.m. and the event closes with fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Crosby: The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with Kiddie Parade, ending with fireworks over Serpent Lake at dusk.

Crosslake: The community holds its 48th annual fireworks on Saturday, July 7. Fireworks are beginning at dusk over Sand Island.

Delano: The five-day-long celebration starts Friday, June 29, and runs through Wednesday, July 4. At Delano's Fourth of July festivities, you'll find many sports tournaments, community band performances, and stunning fireworks at the end of the last day from 10:30 p.m.

Duluth: Live music, tempting treats and large fireworks are all part of Duluth's Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park. Fireworks start at 10:10 p.m after the afternoon entertainment.

Eagan: Eagan's Funfest includes a bike parade, live performances and fireworks for two days, July 3-4. Fireworks are launched at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Eden Prairie: Hometown Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on July 3 and goes until 10:30 p.m. on July 4. The event includes live music performances, a 5K run, and other family-friendly activities. Fireworks takes place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka: Fireworks display starts at dusk following 1mile/5K/10K runs and a free petting zoo in the morning and early afternoon.

Garrison: Fireworks are on Garrison Bay at 9:30 p.m.

Lakeville: Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog festival runs for 12 days starting from July 4 with fireworks sparkling at dusk. Additional entertainment includes live music, bowling tournaments, street markets, and so on.

Longville: The celebration includes a parade, a food court, games for all ages and fireworks at dusk over Girl Lake.

Marshall: The celebration is held at Independence Park from 5 - 11:30 p.m. The night closes out with fireworks starting at dusk.

Minneapolis: You can enjoy the spectacular fireworks displays of Red, White and Boom almost everywhere in the city. Get your spot at the Stone Arch Bridge, Gold Medal Park, the Guthrie's Endless Bridge, various restaurant rooftops, or Bde Maka Ska Park to watch the fireworks. A half marathon, a relay, a 5K run, and live music performances take place throughout the day.

Moorhead: 5656 OOH&AHH celebrates the Fourth of July in Moorhead featuring several patriotic performances and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Nisswa: Its annual fireworks are July 2 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Grand View Lodge.

Pequot Lakes: The two-day event kicks off at 5 p.m. July 3, featuring food vendors, parades, and some fun games like bean bag toss tournament and bed races. Fireworks are after dusk on July 3.

Prior Lake: There are two fireworks spots you can enjoy in Prior Lake. At Watzel's Beach fireworks start at around 10 p.m. In the Mystic Amphitheater, a free event Rock and Rocket features live music performances, food trucks and fireworks from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Rochester: Rochester holds a concert and a fireworks display at Silver Lake Park from 8:30 - 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Roseville: This year's Rosefest starts from 1 p.m. on Independence Day with many activities in the afternoon including puppet shows and community band performances. Fireworks will light up over Bennett Lake at 10 p.m.

St. Cloud: Hester Park and Wilson Park in St. Cloud held a variety of events with a great view of fireworks at 10 p.m. The parks will have concerts, food vendors, and activities where you can sign the Declaration of Independence before the fireworks.

St. Paul: Although there are no fireworks on Independence Day in St. Paul this year, you can still watch fireworks display a little earlier on July 2 at the St. Paul Saints game. The match against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks features a post-game fireworks super show and food trucks.

Stewartville: Summerfest Run is a two-day celebration from July 3 -4 with local musician performances, craft vendors, parades for kids and all and fireworks. Fireworks are launched at dusk on July 4 are best viewed at Florence Park or Bear Cave Park.

Stillwater: Fireworks begin at dusk around 10 p.m. over St. Croix River.

White Bear Lake: Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Memorial Beach following live music and plane flyover in the evening.

Woodbury: Celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. with food vendors and activities at a kid zone. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the HealthEast Sports Center.

Know of other July Fourth events not listed? Let us know.