Man dies after shooting, crash in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a man who was shot and then crashed his vehicle into a parked car has died.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near 48th and Camden avenues in north Minneapolis.

Police say the man was sitting in a car by himself when someone shot into the car, striking him. The man quickly drove away south on Camden Avenue where he hit an unoccupied parked car. The man's vehicle flipped over onto its roof, but he was able to crawl out and get to the side of the road before losing consciousness.

He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital where he died, police said.

The man has not yet been identified. The shooting Wednesday night happened not far from the spot where Thurman Blevins was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking anyone with information in the case to call 800-222-TIPS or 612-692-TIPS. People can also text their tip to TIP411. Enter MPD, a space and then the information.