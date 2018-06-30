Minneapolis marchers protest federal immigration policies

Updated: 3:30 p.m. | Posted: 2:30 p.m.

Several thousand people gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon to protest federal immigration policies.

It was one of hundreds of marches being held across the country on Saturday, part of an event called "Families Belong Together." Other Minnesota communities hosting marches and rallies included Duluth, Rochester, Brainerd and Mankato.

The Minneapolis marchers, many holding signs, gathered outside the Minneapolis Convention Center in the early afternoon. As of about 3:30 p.m., Minneapolis police estimated the crowd at about 7,000 people.

The marchers planned stops outside the Wells Fargo Center and the Hennepin County Jail. Representatives of the immigrant rights, labor and faith communities were slated to speak.

The marchers protested federal policies including the one that separated children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as those that are keeping some families detained. The march included a trailer carrying a chain-link cage that organizers said was there to serve as a reminder of children and families being detained after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

Large protest in downtown Minneapolis now - part of several #FamiliesBelongTogether marches across the country today @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/nUiENDXwi1 — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) June 30, 2018

Some protesters called for the abolition of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. And some addressed other issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on public-sector unions; racial justice; and the Trump administration's ban on travelers from several countries.

Other marches around the country also drew large numbers of protesters. In Washington, a massive crowd gathered in Lafayette Park across from the White House in what was expected to be the largest of the day's protests.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical "Hamilton," sang a lullaby dedicated to parents who are unable to sing to their children. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys brought her 7-year-old son, and read a letter written by a woman whose child had been taken away from her at the border.

"It's upsetting. Families being separated, children in cages," said Emilia Ramos, a cleaner in the district, fighting tears at the rally. "Seeing everyone together for this cause, it's emotional."

Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said ahead of the protests that the agency welcomed interest in the immigration system and said only Congress has the power to change the law.

"We appreciate that these individuals have expressed an interest in and concern with the critical issue of securing our nation's borders and enforcing our immigration laws," Houlton said. "As we have indicated before, the department is disappointed and frustrated by our nation's disastrous immigration laws and supports action."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.