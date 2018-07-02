Aspen Ideas Festival: 'How America Will Turn Itself Around'

David Brooks talking about the Ian Wagreich | The Aspen Institute

David Brooks is on a mission to bring community values to the whole country. That's what he laid out for an audience at The Aspen Ideas Festival last week.

Brooks is a columnist for The New York Times and commentator for PBS. From his seat at those national outlets he sees a nation divided along political lines. But when he zooms into communities with strong bonds, he sees change and success that he hopes to model for the entire country.

He spoke about this during his talk at Aspen. Use the audio player above to listen.

