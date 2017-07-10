Aspen Ideas Festival: David Brooks on 'The Second Mountain'

Conservative commentator David Brooks at the Aspen Ideas Festival. Ian Wagreich | The Aspen Institute

Every year New York Times columnist and NPR commentator David Brooks gives an hour-long lecture, and he titled this one, "The Second Mountain: The Next Big Challenge in Your Life."

Brooks says there are mountains and valleys in the stages of our lives, and they can come any time-- in your 20's or even your 70's. The valleys can help to defeat the ego, and make a person less individualistic, and more egalitarian and emotionally intelligent.

The annual David Brooks lecture at the Aspen Ideas Festival was given June 30, 2017.