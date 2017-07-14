Aspen Ideas Festival: StoryCorps founder David Isay on the importance of listening

StoryCorps' David Isay at the Aspen Ideas Festival talking about what he's learned about America through his organization's work.

StoryCorps founder David Isay says it's important to listen to others. 400,000 people have recorded their stories for radio and the Library of Congress via StoryCorps and Isay says it's important to tell the truth about who we are as human beings, in order to reduce fear and increase hope. He believes we can recognize the humanity in others.

StoryCorps is embarking on a new project to bring together people who don't know each other, or don't agree, tentatively called "One Small Step." Isay says it's not always optimal to "meet in the middle."

Isay and poet Elizabeth Alexander spoke together at the Aspen Ideas Festival June 27, 2017. StoryCorps will be coming to Minnesota in September as part of MPR's 50th anniversary.

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.

