Aspen Ideas Festival: William Bishop on why we live with people just like ourselves

Mickey Edwards and William Bishop at the Aspen Ideas Festival. Riccardo Savi | The Aspen Institute

An Aspen Ideas Festival program that ponders the implications of an America where the places we live are increasingly crowded with people who live, think, and vote just like we do. William Bishop says some of our political polarization is because we're ideologically inbred, and don't know, can't understand, and can barely conceive of people who live just a few miles away.

William Bishop is the co-author of "The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America is Tearing Us Apart." Bill Bishop worked as a reporter for major newspapers in Kentucky and Texas for many years and now lives in LaGrange, Texas. He helped found The Daily Yonder, a web-based publication covering rural America.

Recorded in Aspen, Colorado June 30, 2017. The session was titled, "Trust, Individualism and the American Identity." Moderator, Mickey Edwards of the Aspen Institute, a former Republican member of Congress from Oklahoma.