One dead after fight near the U

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal fight between two men that occurred late Sunday night near the University of Minnesota campus.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to a report of an altercation near University Avenue Southeast and Oak Street. Officers took one man into custody. The other was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the two men had encountered each other at a nearby bar, Sally's Saloon.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them.