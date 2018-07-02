What's happening in Wisconsin politics?

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, center, and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan watch at the groundbreaking for the Foxconn Technology Group computer screen plant in Mount Pleasant, Wis.

President Trump attracted crowds on his most recent trip to the groundbreaking of a new FoxConn plant in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. A few miles away, several hundred protesters gathered in downtown Mount Pleasant to criticize the project. But is the President attracting or repelling Wisconsin voters?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Mark Sommerhauser, reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal, and Barry Burden, professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison about how policy has been put into practice in Wisconsin, and what that will mean for midterms this fall.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.