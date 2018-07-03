Benton Co. Sheriff's Office reunites calves with owner

"Typically when livestock goes missing we hear from the owner pretty quickly. This time we had to do a little more work on our end," said Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

After three wandering calves were taken into custody north of Sauk Rapids, Minn., for 10 days, officials from the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the owner has been found.

The sheriff's office posted the search on its Facebook page, which spread across social media to the The St. Cloud Times.

After the Facebook post, deputies continued to search out the owners and found a solid lead that helped them reunite the animals.

"It was likely the boots on the ground that worked, but you want to cast the net wide as possible, and social media is a good way to get people interested," Heck said, adding that social media posts have been a key element to reuniting animals in the past.

The three calves are currently being housed at Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation in Zimmerman, and arrangements are being made to get the calves back home.