Flash flooding creates lakes out of farm fields but crops likely to recover

Through the first six days of July, thunderstorms brought 1 to 3 inches of rain to many parts of the state.

On July 3-4, heavy thunderstorms caused flash flooding, road closures, and ponded crop fields, as well as cancellation or postpone of some 4th of July events. Southwestern Minnesota was especially hard hit with many observers reporting rainfall totals of 3 to 7 inches.

Phil Picardi spoke with University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus Mark Seeley about the wet summer and other weather potpourri across the world.

